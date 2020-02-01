Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 13,925,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,052,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

The company has a market cap of $532.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

