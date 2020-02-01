Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CEO Gail Boudreaux Acquires 7,600 Shares

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Anthem by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

