Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CEO Gail Boudreaux Acquires 7,600 Shares

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Anthem by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
