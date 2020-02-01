AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04, RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a one year low of $153.17 and a one year high of $227.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

