AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.83

Shares of AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and traded as low as $89.80. AorTech International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 18,732 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.07.

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

