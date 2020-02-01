AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.83

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Shares of AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and traded as low as $89.80. AorTech International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 18,732 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.07.

AorTech International Company Profile (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

