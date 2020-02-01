Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $28.18. Apache shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 5,311,263 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC grew its position in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apache by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Apache by 12.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

