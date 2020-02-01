APIS 1-Day Volume Tops $165,920.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. APIS has a market capitalization of $14,311.00 and approximately $165,920.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

