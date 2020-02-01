Apollon (XAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,947.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. Apollon has a total market cap of $6,947.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00050226 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

