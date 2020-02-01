Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

