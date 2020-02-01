Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.