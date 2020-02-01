Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.51. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

