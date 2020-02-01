Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 724,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

