APR Coin (APR) Price Reaches $0.0051

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. APR Coin has a total market cap of $56,163.00 and $122.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 167.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005854 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001014 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,064,547 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.