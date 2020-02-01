Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APYX. ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.59. 98,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.15.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

