Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 6%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75, 926,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 852,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $139,933.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,923.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 513,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 231,206 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

