ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $22.31 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

