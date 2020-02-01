ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $22.31 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
