Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.76. 8,398,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,526. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,377,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,217,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after buying an additional 242,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

