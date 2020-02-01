ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.
