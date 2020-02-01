Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 211,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $184,476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 135,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

