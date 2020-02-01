Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Trading Down 5.7%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.74, 1,404,749 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,271,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

