Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.49

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.49 and traded as high as $115.46. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 15,894 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.56. The company has a market cap of $71.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.73.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £4,350.24 ($5,722.49).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

