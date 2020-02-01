Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,724. The firm has a market cap of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

