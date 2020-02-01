Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.48 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.84 EPS.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $95.61 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

