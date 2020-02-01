Atheios Price Tops $0.0008 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 101% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Atheios has traded 124.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $13,171.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

