Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading Down 5.2%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.39, 618,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 474,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. ValuEngine cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Athenex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,869,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 657,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,381 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,508,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,275,000 after acquiring an additional 930,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,087,000 after acquiring an additional 717,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.