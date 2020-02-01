Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $413.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.