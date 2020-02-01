Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $578.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

