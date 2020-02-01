Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $578.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.20.
In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.