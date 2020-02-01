ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities started coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

ATN International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 39,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $930.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5,754.00 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

