AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 315,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

