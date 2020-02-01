AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 315,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

