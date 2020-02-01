AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.005-184.817 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.09 billion.AT&T also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,409,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.