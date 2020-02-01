Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

AUPH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,129. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

