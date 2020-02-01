Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 500

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an add rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 494 ($6.50) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.60).

Shares of LON:AUTO traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 562 ($7.39). 3,764,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 546.68. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

