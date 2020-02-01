Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.21 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. 3,303,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $138.13 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

