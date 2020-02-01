AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.66 billion and the lowest is $5.50 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $21.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $21.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 894,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.