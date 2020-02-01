Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 228,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

