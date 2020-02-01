Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $100.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. Avalara reported sales of $76.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $374.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $375.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.75 million, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $472.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,345,100.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,656 shares of company stock worth $8,972,178. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 505,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.03 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

