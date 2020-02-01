Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 172,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 118,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Avalon Globocare alerts:

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 1,081.80% and a negative return on equity of 164.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.