Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. 690,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

