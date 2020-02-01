AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCEL. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 555,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,090. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $706.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

