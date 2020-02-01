AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.69

Axa SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $24.39. AXA shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 7,719,463 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.39).

Get AXA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.87 and a 200 day moving average of €23.69.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.