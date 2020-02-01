Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS.
AXS stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 685,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.
About Axis Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
