Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of AX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 416,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

