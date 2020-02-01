Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Azure Power Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.10 million, a P/E ratio of -136.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

