B. Riley Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.