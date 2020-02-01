Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.55. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 7,678 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,644 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,926,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

