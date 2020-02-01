Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.92.

BIDU stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,865. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -137.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,529,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 152.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 318,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

