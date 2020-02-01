Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

