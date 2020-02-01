Banco Bradesco (BBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBD opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

