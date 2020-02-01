Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%.
Shares of TBBK stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35.
TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
