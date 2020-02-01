Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $27,802.05. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,460 shares of company stock worth $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares worth $1,605,427. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

