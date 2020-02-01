Bank of America Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $148.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 690,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

